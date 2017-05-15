Si Woo Kim spotted flying coach just after winning Players

With the biggest purse in golf, the Players Championship awards its winner nearly $2 million in earnings. It does not, however, award the winner a flight home, so Si Woo Kim took his normal seat on his Monday morning flight…in coach.

Just hours after winning the biggest tournament of his life, Kim was sitting comfortably in Row 30 on his flight to Atlanta, and in the middle seat, no less. Kim kindly posed for a photo with the folks lucky enough to be seated next to him. Chances are, he won’t be flying coach too much longer. Check out the photo below.