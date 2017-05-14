Extra Spin

Mothers Day: Pros take to Twitter to thank mom

2 hours ago
Before they were professional golfers, every player still had at least one die-hard fan: Mom!

On Mother's Day, players from all across the globe took to social media to thank their biggest fan, and many of them included some wonderful imagery. Take a peek below while you enjoy the final round of the Players.

Happy Mother's Day also to my amazing godmother! Love you so much ❤

A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on

My mom gives the best hugs ❤️❤️❤️ #thismoment

A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on

Proud #mama #mothersday

A post shared by Annika (@annikas59) on

