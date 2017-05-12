Extra Spin

Massive gator strolls through North Carolina golf club parking lot

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Friday May 12th, 2017
This massive gator strolled right through a North Carolina club parking lot and onto the practice green.
Facebook/Oak Island Golf Club

We've come to accept that alligators on the golf course, even massive ones, are a regularity these days, but alligators in the parking lot?!

Oak Island Golf Club, just south of Wilmington, N.C., posted a video to its Facebook page of a positively gigantic gator casually strolling through the parking lot and onto the practice putting green, seemingly unaware of the crowds it was attracting.

The gator was estimated to be about 12 feet in length and two feet high, and while patrons of the course commented that they had often seen gators near water hazards, the parking lot appearance was rare and very surprising.

Guess this guy wanted a little practice before heading to the course. Can you blame him?

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN