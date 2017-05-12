This massive gator strolled right through a North Carolina club parking lot and onto the practice green.

We've come to accept that alligators on the golf course, even massive ones, are a regularity these days, but alligators in the parking lot?!

Oak Island Golf Club, just south of Wilmington, N.C., posted a video to its Facebook page of a positively gigantic gator casually strolling through the parking lot and onto the practice putting green, seemingly unaware of the crowds it was attracting.

The gator was estimated to be about 12 feet in length and two feet high, and while patrons of the course commented that they had often seen gators near water hazards, the parking lot appearance was rare and very surprising.

Guess this guy wanted a little practice before heading to the course. Can you blame him?