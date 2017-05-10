WATCH: Man hits, kills duck with drive at TPC Sawgrass (Graphic)

Warning: if you tend to get a little queasy around blood, you may want to skip this one.

A video of a golfer teeing off at TPC Sawgrass has been making the internet rounds, and not because he crushed his drive--he also hit a duck in the process.

It's one of those freak things in life where physics can't explain just how the man's trajectory perfectly synced with the unaware bird's flight path. Unfortunately, the duck fared worse than the player's rinsed tee shot.

Check out the video below, but if you want to avoid graphic content, get out before the slow motion replay ends.