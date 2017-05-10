WATCH: Giant snake spotted on South African golf course

In the U.S., Southern golf courses frequently have to contend with uninvited alligators, who wait in water hazards and stroll over greens. In South Africa, a different kind of reptile gets in golfers' way. In a YouTube video shot at a Zimbali golf course on the coast of South Africa, an enormous snake (possibly a python?) slithers across the course and into a bunker, as a nervous golfer watches it pass.

The snake looks to be at least 10 to 12 feet long, dwarfing the man standing behind it.