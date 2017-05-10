Extra Spin

WATCH: Giant snake spotted on South African golf course

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Wednesday May 10th, 2017
This is probably not a good idea.
Via YouTube

In the U.S., Southern golf courses frequently have to contend with uninvited alligators, who wait in water hazards and stroll over greens. In South Africa, a different kind of reptile gets in golfers' way. In a YouTube video shot at a Zimbali golf course on the coast of South Africa, an enormous snake (possibly a python?) slithers across the course and into a bunker, as a nervous golfer watches it pass.  

The snake looks to be at least 10 to 12 feet long, dwarfing the man standing behind it.

