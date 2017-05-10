Rory McIlroy on Sergio-Paddy feud: 'They've had their battles, but they're great'

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll weren't the only ones celebrating their relationship at their wedding last month at Ashford Castle -- feuds were extinguished, too.

Sergio Garcia and Padraig Harrington, both guests at the three-day nuptials, had been trading barbs back and forth for some years: Harrington had called Garcia a "sore loser," and they maintained a strained relationship through various tournaments and Ryder Cups.

But, ah, the power of love. Last month, Harrington told the Irish Golf Desk that "my relationship with Sergio is the best it has ever been" and that the two patched up their relationship at McIlroy's wedding. On Tuesday, we learned that McIlroy, according to the Golf Channel, even snapped a photo of the two rivals chumming it up.

"Things get blown up in the media sometimes," McIlroy said during his press conference ahead of the Players Championship. "They've played in Ryder Cups together and stuff, and obviously they've had their battles. But they're great. They seemed to get on well that weekend."

With a three-day party that included entertainment by the one and only Stevie Wonder, the opportunity for congeniality would have been tough to pass up. McIlroy will serve as a groomsman in Garcia's wedding later this year. Perhaps Harrington will get a last-minute invite?