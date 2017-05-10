The 10-mile long course weaves through the popular attractions and streets of Manhattan, even making a stop in Brooklyn.

Pete Dye's crown Jewel of TPC Sawgrass has all the attention of the golf world this week as the Players Championship gets underway Thursday morning.

The course and all of Dye's work will be broadcast in Times Square throughout the weekend. But what if Dye could be featured in New York City all year long? What would happen if Dye designed a course that cut through the streets of Manhattan? That was a question Forbes asked back in 2009, and what Dye came up with was impressive, especially for any golf-loving New Yorkers.

The impossible concoction was nine holes, just a hair under 10 miles in length — par 36, of course — and included most of southern Manhattan, from the New York Stock Exchange to Central Park.

Later on, the writer who asked Dye for the NYC design asked him for his thoughts on the fun project. You can see the entire report here.

"That was fun. The real fun of it was trying to figure out how to design nine holes that started and ended at the Forbes Building," Dye said. "I always try to start a course with a first hole that’s not too severe. That one started with a green at the Empire State Building. That's probably pretty severe. I guess if I was crazy enough to build the TPC Sawgrass, I thought I could build one in Manhattan."