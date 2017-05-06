Extra Spin

WATCH: The first tee introductions for the Euro Tour's GolfSixes are truly epic

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Saturday May 6th, 2017
Andrew Redington/Getty

The European Tour's inaugural GolfSixes event is currently underway at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, and the new format has already distinguished itself as unique and—dare we say—fun.

Just check out the first tee, where players are introduced from behind a wall, complete with white smoke, a descending staircase to the teebox, and an enthusiastic master of ceremonies. A dramatic soundtrack makes it seem more like a reality show on elimination night than a golf tournament. The players are into it, and the crowd loves the theatrics.

Perhaps equally impressive is the new event's substantial on-site marketing. Players and fans wave oversize foam fingers bearing the "GolfSixes" moniker, and there's even a GolfSixes mascot, ready to engage in a friendly chest bump with a willing participant.

Check out the scene from the first tee below.

