Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and Justin Rose attend Kentucky Derby

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker and Justin Rose made an appearance at Churchill Downs for the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Sunday.

All four players are ranked in the top 25 in the world, and elected to take this week off ahead of the Players Championship.

Judging by the photos posted on social media, they’re making the most of it, and relishing the opportunity to showcase their off-course fashion sense.

Justin Rose, with his wife, Kate, called the Derby a "bucket list event" on Twitter. Twitter: @JustinRose99

While Thomas, Walker and Rose donned traditionally dapper spring suits, Fowler embraced the race-weekend spirit with a pink blazer emblazoned with a blue and white racehorse pattern, which he paired with aqua green pants and a matching tie.

Who wins best dressed? We’ll let you be the judge.