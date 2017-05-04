Golf Channel recently welcomed a new member into its broadcast family. Alexandra O'Laughlin is a newly hired social media host, and will work closely with Golf Channel’s news division and social media and digital departments. She'll also be integrated into Golf Channel digital content and social media platforms. Here are five things to know about the network's freshest face.

1. Alexandra has been an accomplished model since her childhood. She's currently represented by Maximum Talent Agency, and discussed the beginning of that career in an interview with The Savoie Daily.

Instagram: @alexandraolaughlin

2. Her modeling shots have appeared in GQ, and one of her campaigns was even featured on a billboard in Times Square in New York City.

Instagram: @alexandraolaughlin

3. She started playing golf when she was eight years old, and captained her college team and majored in TV Production at Lewis University in Chicago.

Instagram: @alexandraolaughlin

I need to hear that sound again and the grass to be that green again😫 #givemesummer A post shared by A L E X A N D R A (@alexandraolaughlin) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:25am PST

4. O'Laughlin's average score was 84 during her three years of collegiate competition at Lewis.

Instagram: @alexandraolaughlin

5. She graduated early from Lewis to take an internship at ABC 7 Chicago's "Windy City Live" in 2016 and worked for CBS Radio before making the recent jump to Golf Channel.

Instagram: @alexandraolaughlin

​