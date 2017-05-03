Snedeker and the Ryder Cup trophy were good luck for the home team as they beat the Blues to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Ryder Cup trophy sure is having a good time on its victory tour.

The inanimate object visited the New York Mets during Spring Training down in Florida, but most recently moved to the ice rink for a playoff hockey game between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues.

Nashville native, Vanderbilt grad and 2016 Ryder Cup team member Brandt Snedeker was the company as the trophy reached the ice to a standing ovation Tuesday night. The two were on the ice with country music star Vince Gill, who held the trophy as Snedeker pumped up the home fans before the game began.

The cup might have to stay in Nashville, too, as the Predators won the game, taking a 3-1 series lead. Check out the fun video below.