WATCH: Golfer's shot from water backfires in the worst way possible

You can probably guess what will happen here. I mean, you remember the guy who tried to hit from a frozen pond last winter, right? Not good.

Here's a video of a man simply called "TB" on YouTube who tried to play his ball from the water during a recent round. It looks like he was able to advance his ball from the hazard, but he had a little trouble keeping his balance afterward—which is exactly why we are posting this video. Check it out below. Hopefully he had a towel on his bag to dry off with.

(h/t pga.com)