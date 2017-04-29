Saturday April 29th, 2017
Kelly Rohrbach: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2016
Most Beautiful Women in Golf alum and SI Swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach was recently spotted on a golf course in Los Angeles with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to a report in the New York Post, Rohrbach and Rodgers were seen together at Westchester Golf Course in California. Rodgers broke up with his longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn a few weeks ago.
Rohrbach played golf in college at Georgetown University. She stars in the upcoming Baywatch movie, which comes out on May 25.
