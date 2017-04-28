Duck! Justin Rose's second shot at the 16th hole ricocheted off a tree at the Zurich Classic.

Justin Rose nearly razed some spectator and media members' heads during Round 2 of the Zurich Classic Friday.

Grinding over his second shot from the pine straw on the par-4 16th, Rose's shot narrowly missed the gap between the trees, richocheting off a tree backwards and away from the fairway.

Thanks to some quick maneuvering, nobody was hit by Rose's errant shot. Rose's partner Henrik Stenson, thankfully, came to his teammate's rescue with a birdie.

The Olympic medalists are one shot out of the cutline.