Extra Spin

WATCH: Justin Rose misses gap, ricochets off tree at Zurich Classic

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
2 hours ago
Duck! Justin Rose's second shot at the 16th hole ricocheted off a tree at the Zurich Classic.
Twitter/PGATOUR

Justin Rose nearly razed some spectator and media members' heads during Round 2 of the Zurich Classic Friday.

Grinding over his second shot from the pine straw on the par-4 16th, Rose's shot narrowly missed the gap between the trees, richocheting off a tree backwards and away from the fairway.

Thanks to some quick maneuvering, nobody was hit by Rose's errant shot. Rose's partner Henrik Stenson, thankfully, came to his teammate's rescue with a birdie.

The Olympic medalists are one shot out of the cutline.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN