Andrew 'Beef' Johnston treated patrons of a local New Orleans bar to some putting tips -- and some drinks -- ahead of the Zurich Classic.

Beef is back on U.S. soil, and he's brought some golf tips -- and his wallet -- with him.

Andrew Johnston treated patrons of a local New Orleans bar to free putting tips ahead of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The beloved Englishman, sporting an Arby's t-shirt, offered to buy all of The Bulldog Uptown's clientele a round if anyone could make a putt along the bar floor and into a glass.

Third time was the charm for the crowd, when a lucky fan made a perfect read into the cup. The place erupted, and Beef remained true to his promise, treating the crowd to a round of drinks.

Johnston and playing partner American Kyle Reifers shot a first-round 71 and tee off Friday at 2:49 p.m. ET.