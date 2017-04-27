Ben Crane settles golf betting dispute after being called out on Twitter by fellow pros

Ben Crane plays his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the 2017 RBC Heritage.

Well, that was quick.

Two days after Ben Crane was publicly accused of not paying up on a golf bet by former PGA Tour pro Tom Gillis, it appears the bizarre incident has been resolved.

It all started when Gillis called out Crane on Twitter Tuesday, claiming Crane owed $6,000 to Gillis's friend -- another unnamed Tour pro -- after losing a putting contest at the Phoenix Open earlier this year.

@bencranegolf Not only do u STEAL players time on the course now your not paying off your bets. 6k on putting green. Minister wld b proud — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 25, 2017

But by Thursday afternoon, Gillis revealed that the public dispute had already been settled, and that Crane had coughed up the cash after all.

Payment has been made in full. Well done @bencranegolf — Tom Gillis (@tcgillis) April 27, 2017

Golf Digest reports that the third pro, the one who Crane actually owed the money to, was current pro Daniel Berger.

Berger told Golf Digest, "It's handled. I don't really think there's much to comment on. We took care of it. I wish it didn't come to that, but it's all taken care of. It's crazy how powerful social media can be."

Crane also commented after his opening round at the Zurich Classic, saying, “It's all good. One thing was said and another thing was said. It was miscommunicated. But we're all good. We had a great conversation about it," according to Golf Digest.