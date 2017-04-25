WATCH: Teams play hilarious 'Newlywed Game' at Zurich Classic

You have to hand it to the PGA Tour, because with the Zurich Classic about to kick off its two-man team event, it's a perfect time for Tour pros to play "The Newlywed Game."

Ahead of the tournament, the Tour had a few of the players sit down and answer questions about their respective partners, in a twist on the classic game show. Who's the better putter? Why did you pick your partner? Who drives the ball better?

Check out a few of the fun videos below in which Billy Horschel and Matt Every, Luke Donald and Jamie Lovemark, and C.T. Pan and Zac Blair test their luck. And click here to learn all about the new format before Thursday's opening round.

Two @FloridaGators reunite as partners at the @Zurich_Classic.



Let's see how well @BillyHo_Golf and Matt Every know each other. pic.twitter.com/pG0fcE5BZ5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 25, 2017