Extra Spin

Irish columnist slams Rory for wedding's secrecy, Twitter revolts

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday April 25th, 2017
Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy at the 2016 Ryder Cup in Chaska, Minnesota.
Getty Images

In the run-up to Rory McIlroy's wedding to Erica Stoll, media anticipation was high, especially among the Irish press. Several articles speculated about the food, guests, entertainment and, of course, the location: Ashford Castle.

On Tuesday Michael O'Doherty, an Irish newspaper columnist, ripped McIlroy and Stoll  for denying the press more access to the wedding. O'Doherty wrote, in part: "No photos, no interviews, even guests were told not to bring mobile phones lest any of them be tempted to put a photo or two up on social media. It’s obsessive secrecy such as this that makes you wonder if Rory, by all accounts a sensible and polite person, has disappeared up his own backside when it comes to his biggest day."

Many readers (including one outspoken ex-Ryder Cup teammate) did not agree with O'Doherty. 

