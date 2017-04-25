In the run-up to Rory McIlroy's wedding to Erica Stoll, media anticipation was high, especially among the Irish press. Several articles speculated about the food, guests, entertainment and, of course, the location: Ashford Castle.

On Tuesday Michael O'Doherty, an Irish newspaper columnist, ripped McIlroy and Stoll for denying the press more access to the wedding. O'Doherty wrote, in part: "No photos, no interviews, even guests were told not to bring mobile phones lest any of them be tempted to put a photo or two up on social media. It’s obsessive secrecy such as this that makes you wonder if Rory, by all accounts a sensible and polite person, has disappeared up his own backside when it comes to his biggest day."

Many readers (including one outspoken ex-Ryder Cup teammate) did not agree with O'Doherty.

They absolutely have the right to keep such a special day private. It's the one day you can choose to do that. Good for them @McIlroyRory https://t.co/YUZZDWceNz — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 25, 2017

HUGE respect for @McIlroyRory not selling his wedding or any wedding pics! Some things are best just kept private! Hope they had a belter! — KP (@KP24) April 25, 2017

@Independent_ie 'Rory had a chance to do just that last weekend and blew it' - are you serious? It was HIS wedding day, not the public's or the medias! — Glenn Lovell (@GlennLovell) April 25, 2017

@IanJamesPoulter @McIlroyRory Totally Agree, He has worked hard at a sport he excels in and just because in public eye does not mean every inch of his life shd be invaded — Kerry Pardoe (@kerrywinslet) April 25, 2017

@EthanRitz @McIlroyRory Given some of the stuff that happened at my wedding, I'd be mortified if those pictures were for public consumption — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) April 25, 2017

The @Independent_ie think @McIlroyRory owed the access to his wedding, because they've been nice to him!? So wrong https://t.co/Ik4O4y5Tk7 — Paul Higham (@SportsPaulH) April 25, 2017