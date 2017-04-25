Does United Airlines reshaft clubs? Mat Goggin's set is going to need some work done.

United Airlines isn't having a great month. First there was the leggings incident. Then there was the unsettling video of a passenger being forcibly dragged from his seat that made headlines around the world and triggered a PR crisis for the company.

But now United's drawing ire from customers for a new crime: they've allegedly been involved in the destruction of a set of golf clubs. Australian professional golfer Mat Goggin opened his bag after a flight on United Airlines to find most of his clubs broken in half. "First time in 20+ years I've opened my bag to find this," he wrote on Twitter. "I was going to complain but I must admit I'm a little intimidated by United."