Pro finds his clubs destroyed after United Airlines flight

Tuesday April 25th, 2017
Does United Airlines reshaft clubs? Mat Goggin's set is going to need some work done.
United Airlines isn't having a great month. First there was the leggings incident. Then there was the unsettling video of a passenger being forcibly dragged from his seat that made headlines around the world and triggered a PR crisis for the company.

But now United's drawing ire from customers for a new crime: they've allegedly been involved in the destruction of a set of golf clubs. Australian professional golfer Mat Goggin opened his bag after a flight on United Airlines to find most of his clubs broken in half. "First time in 20+ years I've opened my bag to find this," he wrote on Twitter. "I was going to complain but I must admit I'm a little intimidated by United." 

