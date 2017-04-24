Extra Spin

WATCH: Two alligators battle on a golf course in North Carolina

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
2 hours ago
A large alligator rests in the sun in North Carolina.
Getty Images

Alligators have been known to attack pythons, turtles, and yes, sometimes people--but they'll also go after each other if given the opportunity. A video captured on the Panther's Run golf course at Ocean Ridge Plantation in North Carolina shows two alligators fighting in the shallows of a water hazard on the grounds. Multiple people gathered to watch the two reptiles' cold-blooded tussle. One of the gators clearly has the upper claw for most of the footage.

Extra Spin
Watch: Giant Alligator Roams Golf Course in Florida

Watch the full video below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN