WATCH: Two alligators battle on a golf course in North Carolina

Alligators have been known to attack pythons, turtles, and yes, sometimes people--but they'll also go after each other if given the opportunity. A video captured on the Panther's Run golf course at Ocean Ridge Plantation in North Carolina shows two alligators fighting in the shallows of a water hazard on the grounds. Multiple people gathered to watch the two reptiles' cold-blooded tussle. One of the gators clearly has the upper claw for most of the footage.

Watch the full video below.