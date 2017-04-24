ESPN's Peter Burns and his wife celebrate their baby gender reveal at Pebble Beach.

An ESPN anchor is riding the high off a round of golf at Pebble Beach, plus a special little something extra.

SEC Network anchor and radio show host Peter Burns and his wife, who is expecting, captured their gender reveal on Twitter on Monday. Taking notes from Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, Burns teed up an exploding golf ball and let it rip while his wife looked on eagerly.

It didn't hurt that the backdrop was Pebble Beach's iconic par-3 7th hole.

The ball exploded into a cloud of pink dust, and the couple ensuingly freaked out. But let's not take away from the bigger picture: A lot of viewers wanted to know how Burns did on the hole.

"Made par somehow," Burns tweeted. "Tough pin, lucky to two putt." Not bad, given the height of emotions surrounding those shots. Congrats to the Burnses!