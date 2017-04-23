Extra Spin

WATCH: Sergio Garcia wears Masters green jacket to kick off El Clasico

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Sunday April 23rd, 2017
The green jacket travels well.
The green jacket tour continues.

Sergio Garcia traded in the golf course for the pitch on Sunday as he took the ceremonial kick-off at the La Liga Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. And of course, he was wearing his Masters green jacket.

Garcia, a Real Madrid fan, was promised this opportunity by the club's president, Florentino Perez, if he ever won a major. Mission accomplished.

Check out the video below.

