WATCH: Sergio Garcia wears Masters green jacket to kick off El Clasico

Sunday April 23rd, 2017
SI Planet Fútbol
The green jacket tour continues.
Sergio Garcia traded in the golf course for the pitch on Sunday as he took the ceremonial kick-off at the La Liga Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. And of course, he was wearing his Masters green jacket.
Garcia, a Real Madrid fan, was promised this opportunity by the club's president, Florentino Perez, if he ever won a major. Mission accomplished.
Check out the video below.
I don't usually watch #elclasico but it's worth watching @TheSergioGarcia do the honorary kickoff #masterschamp #idol — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) April 23, 2017