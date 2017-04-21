Jimmy Gunn's unlucky break on the 12th hole Thursday still resulted in a birdie that gave him the first round lead.

Golf can be a brutal game, we all know that, but no one knew it better Thursday than Jimmy Gunn, a player on the Web.com Tour.

Gunn was four under through 11 holes and holding a share of the lead in his first round at the United Leasing & Finance Championship. Sitting in the fairway on the short 357-yard par-4 12th, he was looking to take the lead outright. A sawed-off wedge would get him close. About as close as humanly possible.

Gunn’s approach hopped once, struck the flag, dropped down into the jar and then back out again, coming to rest just inches from the hole. Sorry, Jimmy, but the ball must stay in the hole to count. Check out the wild video below.

How does this not go in? pic.twitter.com/a5bV6tDhOJ — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) April 20, 2017

Gunn would tap in for birdie and the lead. He’d stretch it to six under a few holes later, but would finish with four straight bogeys to end at two under.