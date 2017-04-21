Hoffman's melted chocolate bar is probably the oddest reason for delay on the PGA Tour this season.

Things got a little sticky for Charley Hoffman during the first round of the Valero Texas Open Thursday.

The defending champion noticed some residue on his clubs midway through his round, and employed caddie Brett Waldman to help find the source. The duo found a piece of chocolate in Hoffman’s bag, but not before they had emptied the entire thing of all 14 of Hoffman’s clubs.

"I guess the Easter bunny hid a little chocolate in my bag," Hoffman said after the round. "I had some residue on my club and I smelled it, and it was definitely a Reese's egg."

Today he’ll be looking for some extra inspiration in his bag, having shot a one under 71 and finishing Thursday five shots behind leader Branden Grace.