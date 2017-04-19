Aaron Rodgers decided he needed to cut back on golf this offseason to get in the best shape of his career.

Professional athletes all have their offseason vices, and golf is one of the popular ones. That is, until it hurts your in-season abilities.

For Aaron Rodgers to get in the best shape of his career, he felt he needed to cut back on golf, according to a report from Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

"I put a lot of work in this offseason," Rodgers said Tuesday. "As much as I love golf, it’s kind of taken a back seat to my workouts, and I’m light as I’ve been I think ever coming back at this time of the year."

Rodgers, who boasts a 4.0 handicap index (per the Wisconsin State Golf Association), hasn’t posted a score since June of 2016. That might be too much time away from golf. That being said, as Demovsky notes, Rodgers was able to work in a few rounds at the AT&T National Pro-Am in February. He and Jerry Kelly missed the cut by six strokes.