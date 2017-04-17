Extra Spin

Jason Dufner's putter drop at Harbour Town draws ire of social media

3 hours ago
During his forgettable round on Sunday at Harbour Town, Jason Dufner irked the social media world with one of his actions.

Duf held the 54-hole lead at the RBC Heritage, but poor putting, among other things, kept the 2013 PGA champ from winning in South Carolina. On the 5th hole he drew the ire of social media after he missed a short par putt, tapped in for bogey and then dropped his putter on the ground instead of handing it to his caddie.

Twitter wasn't happy with the sportsmanship, although some defended Dufner, saying his caddie had to put the flagstick back in the hole anyway so he would walk by the putter.

Dufner shot a five-over 76 and tied for 11th. Wesley Bryan won at 13 under, which is the score Dufner started at Sunday. Check out Dufner’s club drop below and the tweets that followed it.

