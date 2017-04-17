Jason Dufner's putter drop at Harbour Town draws ire of social media

During his forgettable round on Sunday at Harbour Town, Jason Dufner irked the social media world with one of his actions.

Duf held the 54-hole lead at the RBC Heritage, but poor putting, among other things, kept the 2013 PGA champ from winning in South Carolina. On the 5th hole he drew the ire of social media after he missed a short par putt, tapped in for bogey and then dropped his putter on the ground instead of handing it to his caddie.

Twitter wasn't happy with the sportsmanship, although some defended Dufner, saying his caddie had to put the flagstick back in the hole anyway so he would walk by the putter.

Dufner shot a five-over 76 and tied for 11th. Wesley Bryan won at 13 under, which is the score Dufner started at Sunday. Check out Dufner’s club drop below and the tweets that followed it.

Definitely the club drop of the week. pic.twitter.com/fPy4chvkf3 — Skratch (@Skratch) April 16, 2017

Never been much of a @JasonDufner fan to begin with, but stunt dropping his putter next to the hole for caddie to pick up after a bad putt? — KevinMaddenOR (@PentaKev) April 17, 2017

@GolfAssnProblem @JasonDufner Forgot #spoiled before the #brat. I know caddie had to replace flagstick so doesn't appear bad to some. But #whatwouldArniedo ? Not this. — Doug Hoffmann (@MGAPGAPRO) April 17, 2017

Jason Dufner, with absolutely no regard for caddy convenience. https://t.co/9Fd65o9rrE — Daniel Tankersley (@tanktime) April 16, 2017

Hey @JasonDufner . If my 11 year old did that I'd drag him home by the ear and kick his arse. But I wouldn't have to because he's not a BRAT https://t.co/KetoHN5KjW — Steve O'Loughlin (@OLoughlinSteve) April 17, 2017

What an arrogant flog you appear to be - lift your game!!@JasonDufner https://t.co/I1xOzt1X6Q — JHewy23 (@JasonHewitt23) April 17, 2017