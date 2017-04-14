WATCH: Ridiculous amount of kangaroos clog fairway at golf course

Kangaroos are all cute and fun until they hop away with your golf ball. At least that didn't happen here -- we think.

Here's a video that Greg Tannos published to YouTube on Thursday, in which he has to work his way around nearly a hundred kangaroos to play his ball at Sanctuary Point Country Club in Australia.

Tannos and his playing partner leisurely walk through the kangaroos en route to his ball before he finds it, as well as a gap to hit between. In hindsight, his low stinger of an approach shot could have caused a lot of harm had one of these little guys got in the way, so we are glad everyone is safe.

Check out the video below.