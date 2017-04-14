Scott Van Pelt promises to fund college radio station while playing golf

The University of Maryland's student-run radio station needed help, so one of its staffers reached out to one of the school's most famous alums. Luckily that alum, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, checked his phone while on the golf course.

Someone affiliated with the station reached out to Van Pelt on Twitter, telling him it was the last day to donate to the station. Scott asked how much was needed, and then said he would take care of the sum — over $1,000 — when he was done playing golf, of course.

You can read the back-and-forth below.

Good news! @WMUCSports reached the $8k fundraising goal with the help of @notthefakeSVP & many other awesome alumni & listeners — WMUC Radio (@WMUCradio) April 13, 2017