Extra Spin

Scott Van Pelt promises to fund college radio station while playing golf

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
31 minutes ago
G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images

The University of Maryland's student-run radio station needed help, so one of its staffers reached out to one of the school's most famous alums. Luckily that alum, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, checked his phone while on the golf course.

Someone affiliated with the station reached out to Van Pelt on Twitter, telling him it was the last day to donate to the station. Scott asked how much was needed, and then said he would take care of the sum — over $1,000 — when he was done playing golf, of course.

You can read the back-and-forth below.

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN