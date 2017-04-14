Extra Spin

Euro Tour player strips down to make bogey from water hazard

Sean Zak
Friday April 14th, 2017
James Heath's admirable attempt from the water hazard ended up with a bogey 4.
Sometimes you just need to commit to the shot. That is exactly what James Heath did during the first round of the Trophee Hassann II event on the European Tour.

Heath was three over for the event and had missed his approach into the par-3 17th at Royal golf Dar Es Salam. With his ball half submerged in the shallow water hazard, Heath pulled off an old golf trick by pulling off his slacks.

The 34-year-old Englishman showed off his thighs, leaving just his underwear and his top on as he splashed out of the hazard. He would two-putt for bogey. Check out the high-commitment shot below.

