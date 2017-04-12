WATCH: John Daly smashes drive off beer can, chugs beer

John Daly is at it again. During a fundraising event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Monday after the Masters, Daly entertained fans by doing what he has done for years: ripping a drive while consuming some sort of alcoholic beverage.

Assuming his standard address position, cigarette loaded in his mouth, Daly teed a ball up on a beer can and smashed a drive in front of hundreds of delighted fans. But, of course, Daly wasn't done just yet.

Never the one to let a beer go to waste, Daly deftly picked up the overturned can and finished off the beer to the applause of the crowd. He did it all while rolling bare-foot. Check out the classic Daly act below.