WATCH: John Daly smashes drive off beer can, chugs beer

Twitter/MB_GolfHoliday
John Daly is at it again. During a fundraising event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Monday after the Masters, Daly entertained fans by doing what he has done for years: ripping a drive while consuming some sort of alcoholic beverage.
Assuming his standard address position, cigarette loaded in his mouth, Daly teed a ball up on a beer can and smashed a drive in front of hundreds of delighted fans. But, of course, Daly wasn't done just yet.
Never the one to let a beer go to waste, Daly deftly picked up the overturned can and finished off the beer to the applause of the crowd. He did it all while rolling bare-foot. Check out the classic Daly act below.
WATCH @PGA_JohnDaly smash a ball off a beer can and then chug it. All while barefoot. #MAM2017 #myrtlebeachgolf #bossstatus pic.twitter.com/QIIik19C1S — Myrtle Beach Golf (@MB_GolfHoliday) April 10, 2017