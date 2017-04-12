If you thought you were nervous about Sergio Garcia in a playoff to win the Masters, think about Sergio, or his family, or this random bettor on Bovada.

According to the online gambling site, a bettor parlayed Rickie Fowler (+1600) to win the Honda Classic weeks ago with Garcia winning the Masters (+4000) just last weekend. With the bet placed at $60.02, the payout was going to be huge. After all, picking a golf winner is a difficult and even foolhardy way of gambling. This one paid off, though, to the tune of $41,773.92. Vamos!