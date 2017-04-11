Follow the pros on Snapchat as they vacation down at Baker's Bay.

The most important off-the-course event of the golf year is back. It’s time for #SB2K17.

That’s right: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman are back at Baker’s Bay, in the Bahamas, and ready to share their bare-foot, shirtless golf vacation with everyone on Snapchat. This time, they’ve even got their own filter. For those who missed out on last year’s extravaganza, let Fowler explain how you can tune in for the action.

#SB2K17 is on!! SnapChat RickieFowler15 — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 11, 2017

Also viewable through @JLThomas34 and @Smylie_Kaufman — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 11, 2017

From the looks of it, the boys are well on their way, drink in hand and headed to the course. Enjoy.