Extra Spin

SB2k17 is here! Spieth, Fowler, Thomas and Kaufman are back at Baker's Bay

Sean Zak
2 hours ago
Follow the pros on Snapchat as they vacation down at Baker's Bay.

The most important off-the-course event of the golf year is back. It’s time for #SB2K17.

That’s right: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman are back at Baker’s Bay, in the Bahamas, and ready to share their bare-foot, shirtless golf vacation with everyone on Snapchat. This time, they’ve even got their own filter. For those who missed out on last year’s extravaganza, let Fowler explain how you can tune in for the action.

From the looks of it, the boys are well on their way, drink in hand and headed to the course. Enjoy.

@rickiefowler15

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN