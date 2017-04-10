Justin Rose hangs out with Niall Horan post-Masters defeat

Justin Rose was classy in defeat at the 81st Masters--and he seems to have rebounded from the loss quickly.

Justin Rose seems to be taking his defeat at the Masters last night fairly well. He posted a photo to Twitter on Monday of himself with Niall Horan on the way to the range, both smiling for the camera. After the tournament, Rose also took to Twitter to congratulate his opponent and thank his supporters: "Congrats @TheSergioGarcia Incredible battle out there. Sport in the moment can be tough. But it's just sport. Hope you guys enjoyed it."

Range work this morning... pic.twitter.com/FdiXHQhiiq — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) April 10, 2017

Horan cheered Rose on during the tournament, but he also congratulated Sergio Garcia for his win after the playoff.

Oh it's masters Sunday ! Cannot wait. favourite sporting day of the year. . Hope everyone is cheering on @JustinRose99 . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 9, 2017