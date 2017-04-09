Extra Spin

Tour pros react to epic Sergio-Rose Masters finish

As the 2017 Masters came to a thrilling conclusion, Tour pros took to Twitter to comment on the unfolding drama between Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia at Augusta National Golf Club. In the end, Garcia grabbed his first major victory in a sudden death playoff, making a birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th. Many noted the serendipity of Sergio's win on the birthday of his hero and fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros.

Sergio is finally a major winner. Check out the tweets below.

