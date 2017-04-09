As the 2017 Masters came to a thrilling conclusion, Tour pros took to Twitter to comment on the unfolding drama between Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia at Augusta National Golf Club. In the end, Garcia grabbed his first major victory in a sudden death playoff, making a birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th. Many noted the serendipity of Sergio's win on the birthday of his hero and fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros.

Sergio is finally a major winner. Check out the tweets below.

What a show that was! Congrats to @TheSergioGarcia — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) April 9, 2017

Congrats to Sergio!! So happy for him. So deserving for an amazing career he's had.. Forever a major champion! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 9, 2017

2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @TheSergioGarcia. You deserve it all amigo!! — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 9, 2017

So happy for @TheSergioGarcia! He's been so close for so long. You know Seve is going crazy heaven! #welldonebuddy @TheAngelaAkins — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017

La semana de Sergio,lo anticipe — Angel Cabrera (@cabrera_pato) April 9, 2017

Holy __________ — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) April 9, 2017

There have to be TWO JACKETS given away this year! #TheMasters — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) April 9, 2017

Holy shit — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 9, 2017

This is what @TheMasters is all about, 2 blokes playing their best golf, winner take all!! @TheSergioGarcia @JustinRose99 — Marc Leishman (@marcleish) April 9, 2017

Anyone have Kuch top American at the start of the day! No me neither — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2017

I love sports. Nothing like the Masters for me! — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 9, 2017