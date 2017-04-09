an hour ago
1:01 | Tour & News
Sergio Garcia defeats Justin Rose in playoff to win 2017 Masters
As the 2017 Masters came to a thrilling conclusion, Tour pros took to Twitter to comment on the unfolding drama between Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia at Augusta National Golf Club. In the end, Garcia grabbed his first major victory in a sudden death playoff, making a birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th. Many noted the serendipity of Sergio's win on the birthday of his hero and fellow Spaniard Seve Ballesteros.
Sergio is finally a major winner. Check out the tweets below.
Congrats @TheSergioGarcia. Well earned. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2017
What a show that was! Congrats to @TheSergioGarcia — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) April 9, 2017
Congrats to Sergio!! So happy for him. So deserving for an amazing career he's had.. Forever a major champion! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 9, 2017
2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @TheSergioGarcia. You deserve it all amigo!! — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 9, 2017
So happy for @TheSergioGarcia! He's been so close for so long. You know Seve is going crazy heaven! #welldonebuddy @TheAngelaAkins — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017
La semana de Sergio,lo anticipe — Angel Cabrera (@cabrera_pato) April 9, 2017
Holy __________ — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) April 9, 2017
There have to be TWO JACKETS given away this year! #TheMasters — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) April 9, 2017
Holy shit — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 9, 2017
This is what @TheMasters is all about, 2 blokes playing their best golf, winner take all!! @TheSergioGarcia @JustinRose99 — Marc Leishman (@marcleish) April 9, 2017
Anyone have Kuch top American at the start of the day! No me neither — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2017
I love sports. Nothing like the Masters for me! — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 9, 2017
Game on! — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2017