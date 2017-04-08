Pimento cheese sandwiches gross you out? Fine. Here are 17 other ways to enjoy the official cheese of the Masters

See below for photos of these pimento cheese dishes and more.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Few dishes are more polarizing than the pimento cheese sandwich. You either love it, or … well, you share the sentiment of a British golf journalist who tweeted Saturday: “BREAKING: It has been confirmed that pimento cheese sandwiches taste like feet.”

If you’re a hater, fine, but don’t write off pimento cheese entirely, because there are so many other ways to enjoy the mushy mix of whipped cheese and peppers. Here are 17 recipes -- 17! -- starring the official cheese of the Masters. At least one of them ought to appeal to you.

On tater tots:

Wednesday doesn't need a reason to be celebrated! We recommend a bottle of @MoetUSA #champagne & our warm tots with spicy pimento #cheese! pic.twitter.com/WlEIwveNT3 — Bottlefork (@Bottlefork) March 29, 2017

With fried chicken:

With healthy stuff…

… or really fancy stuff:

Check out our #YardbirdBLT! Complete With pimento cheese, pork belly, smoky tomato jam and frisée. Available now at #SwineSouthern ! pic.twitter.com/rOERyFLZ7b — Swine Table & Bar (@SwineSouthern) March 26, 2017

On tomatoes:

Fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese and smoked tomato aioli at @thehillcafe. (@NicoleMartorana) pic.twitter.com/bQFQj9dCQt — Real Richmond (@REALRICHMONDVA) April 1, 2017

On brioche, with a ton of other tasty stuff:

BIG BRIOCHE #GRILLEDCHEESE! Just-Baked! Pimento Cheese & Green Onion! Add some HOUSE #BACON OR a Fried Egg! Come on by! Order online too pic.twitter.com/TavluodkGO — Kitchen Table (@EatKitchenTable) March 29, 2017

With pulled pork:

Grilled pulled pork and pimento cheese sandwiches. Dinner or recipe testing for @DrBBQs ? pic.twitter.com/NcwMXwgJxJ — Ray Lampe (@DrBBQ) March 28, 2017

With country ham:

Daily Special 3.28.17: Country Ham & Pimento Cheese – Onion Jam, Arugula on Yeasted Cornbread

Weekly Special: Spring Pita –... pic.twitter.com/TnBVeUAlDU — Feast (@feastvirginia) March 28, 2017

With eggs:

Pimento cheese takes Zephyr Bakery Café's deviled eggs to the next level. https://t.co/EBCnQ1qARm pic.twitter.com/UWpKe5EM2e — D Magazine (@DMagazine) March 28, 2017

In peppers:

With grits:

Southern hospitality: pimento cheese grits, collard greens, fried shrimp. A+ via Instagram https://t.co/Y6aiiTzw0l pic.twitter.com/XZqmEtfYxg — Will McCollum (@twitmonkee) March 27, 2017

On potatoes:

With artichokes:

With steak:

With fish:

We have a Brunch Special: Fish & Grits Benedict. Fried pimento cheese grit cakes, blackened redfish, eggs and satsuma pepper jelly. Awesome! pic.twitter.com/dKKO3XZPN9 — Luna's Eat & Drink (@LunasEatDrink) March 25, 2017

On a biscuit:

.@pennyspimento01 is at both stores today with samples of their pimento cheese biscuits. Come and get 'em! #cltfood #eatlocal pic.twitter.com/xP1ZShPEgg — Reid's Fine Foods (@ReidsFineFoods1) March 25, 2017

As a dip with a cold beer: