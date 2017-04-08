Pimento cheese sandwiches gross you out? Fine. Here are 17 other ways to enjoy the official cheese of the Masters

3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Few dishes are more polarizing than the pimento cheese sandwich. You either love it, or … well, you share the sentiment of a British golf journalist who tweeted Saturday: “BREAKING: It has been confirmed that pimento cheese sandwiches taste like feet.”
If you’re a hater, fine, but don’t write off pimento cheese entirely, because there are so many other ways to enjoy the mushy mix of whipped cheese and peppers. Here are 17 recipes -- 17! -- starring the official cheese of the Masters. At least one of them ought to appeal to you.
On tater tots:
Wednesday doesn't need a reason to be celebrated! We recommend a bottle of @MoetUSA #champagne & our warm tots with spicy pimento #cheese! pic.twitter.com/WlEIwveNT3 — Bottlefork (@Bottlefork) March 29, 2017
With fried chicken:
Fried chicken biscuit with pimento cheese by @ToroBravoPDX. Need we say more? @Delishcontents #BrunchVillage #FeastPDX pic.twitter.com/NPrgusajfN — Feast Portland (@feastpdx) March 29, 2017
With healthy stuff…
Local lunch: @theveggiewagon baguette, @_farmage_ 'maters and #eagleisland kale, pimento cheese and chow chow. https://t.co/XBqIBsq6rr pic.twitter.com/uJg1lNsDEU — Paul Stephen (@PaulStephenSN) March 29, 2017
… or really fancy stuff:
Check out our #YardbirdBLT! Complete With pimento cheese, pork belly, smoky tomato jam and frisée. Available now at #SwineSouthern ! pic.twitter.com/rOERyFLZ7b — Swine Table & Bar (@SwineSouthern) March 26, 2017
On tomatoes:
Fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese and smoked tomato aioli at @thehillcafe. (@NicoleMartorana) pic.twitter.com/bQFQj9dCQt — Real Richmond (@REALRICHMONDVA) April 1, 2017
On brioche, with a ton of other tasty stuff:
BIG BRIOCHE #GRILLEDCHEESE! Just-Baked! Pimento Cheese & Green Onion! Add some HOUSE #BACON OR a Fried Egg! Come on by! Order online too pic.twitter.com/TavluodkGO — Kitchen Table (@EatKitchenTable) March 29, 2017
With pulled pork:
Grilled pulled pork and pimento cheese sandwiches. Dinner or recipe testing for @DrBBQs ? pic.twitter.com/NcwMXwgJxJ — Ray Lampe (@DrBBQ) March 28, 2017
With country ham:
Daily Special 3.28.17: Country Ham & Pimento Cheese – Onion Jam, Arugula on Yeasted Cornbread
Weekly Special: Spring Pita –... pic.twitter.com/TnBVeUAlDU — Feast (@feastvirginia) March 28, 2017
With eggs:
Pimento cheese takes Zephyr Bakery Café's deviled eggs to the next level. https://t.co/EBCnQ1qARm pic.twitter.com/UWpKe5EM2e — D Magazine (@DMagazine) March 28, 2017
In peppers:
Pimento Cheese Stuffed Peppers #recipe via @PeasandCrayons https://t.co/GEAcUR7f0S < YUM! pic.twitter.com/Ft2LxlrqDv — Arlene Hittle (@ArleneAWL) March 28, 2017
With grits:
Southern hospitality: pimento cheese grits, collard greens, fried shrimp. A+ via Instagram https://t.co/Y6aiiTzw0l pic.twitter.com/XZqmEtfYxg — Will McCollum (@twitmonkee) March 27, 2017
On potatoes:
Please RT #recipes #food #cooking #delicious #cook #recipe Twice Baked Pimento Cheese Potatoes https://t.co/IAQxf8sJEz pic.twitter.com/tMHPjPTkH7 — Best Recipes blogs (@Bestrecipesblog) March 27, 2017
With artichokes:
My fav #appetizer in progress #homemade #pimentocheese #bacon wrapped #artichoke pic.twitter.com/G5rtXg1YWL — Foodie Food (@FoodieFoodFavs) March 26, 2017
With steak:
Steak sandwich, pimento cheese,grilled onions w/sautéed spinach & roasted potatoes @uptnlouisville #BOOM pic.twitter.com/7VZ6eVxqpb — Uptown Louisville (@uptnlouisville) March 25, 2017
With fish:
We have a Brunch Special: Fish & Grits Benedict. Fried pimento cheese grit cakes, blackened redfish, eggs and satsuma pepper jelly. Awesome! pic.twitter.com/dKKO3XZPN9 — Luna's Eat & Drink (@LunasEatDrink) March 25, 2017
On a biscuit:
.@pennyspimento01 is at both stores today with samples of their pimento cheese biscuits. Come and get 'em! #cltfood #eatlocal pic.twitter.com/xP1ZShPEgg — Reid's Fine Foods (@ReidsFineFoods1) March 25, 2017
As a dip with a cold beer:
Ain't no Friday happy hour like a Warm Beer Pimento Cheese Dip and @CityLightsBeer Irish Red Ale happy hour! pic.twitter.com/nBFifsVkge — Dublin's - West Bend (@DublinsWB) March 24, 2017