A view of the 12th hole at Augusta National earlier this week.

What's more romantic than Masters week? Video posted to Instagram earlier this week shows the golf fan's ultimate wedding proposal: a man dropping to one knee on the 12th tee at Augusta National. The crowd loved it.

Watch the full video of Benji Thompson proposing to Regan Askin at Golden Bell below. Thompson is a caddie who previously worked with Lexi Thompson until 2016.

IM GONNA BE A THOMPSON!!! 💍 #heputaringonit #mastersweek #augustanational A post shared by Regan Joy Askin (@regan_askin) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT