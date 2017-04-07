Extra Spin

WATCH: Club pro herds enormous gator off cart path in Georgia

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
2 hours ago
A gator stands by at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Georgia.
Just another day at the office? Video showing two men in a golf cart nudging an absolutely huge alligator off a cart path might have some rethinking dreams of becoming a club pro. 

The video was originally posted by Cole Willett, who works at a golf course in Savannah, Georgia. It gained traction on Barstool Sports and elsewhere, tagged with the caption "golfing with dinosaurs," mainly because the reptile was astonishingly gigantic.  "This big guy was blocking the cart path at the harbor! So I had to herd him to the pond!" Willett wrote. 

This big guy was blocking the cart path at the harbor! So I had to herd him to the pond!.⛳️⛳️

A post shared by Cole Willett (@cole_24willett) on

