The Masters is lauded for its commitment to various traditions. One of the more fun traditions happens during practice rounds when players skip their balls across the pond on the par-3 16th toward the green.

We’ve seen a number of players knock it incredibly close – and just as many dunk their shot straight into the drink – but what Danny Willett and Tyrell Hatton pulled off Tuesday was new. The Englishmen skipped their balls at the same time, both of them skimming across the top of the water and landing safely on the putting surface, nearly at the same time.

You can check out the impressive shots below.