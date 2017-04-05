It was all fun and games until Rory McIlroy touched Tiger Woods's head cover.

Tiger Woods will be missed as a player at the 2017 Masters, but Nike isn’t making it any easier.

Woods appeared in a new, fun video released by Nike Wednesday morning, alongside fellow Nike golfers Jason Day and Rory McIlroy. The two younger players, both in their 20s, work their way through Woods’s bag, joking about its contents.

Eventually, McIlroy makes his way to Woods's tiger head cover, which has popularly been known for years as 'Frank.' You could say he got their attention. Check out the video below.