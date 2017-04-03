Now that's dedication. Although Augusta National closed down midday Monday due to a tornado warning, Pat Perez continued to practice for the upcoming tournament in the muddy backyard of his rental house. The southern California native posted a video of his practice to Instagram with the hashtag "TourLife." Luckily for Perez, the forecast for the tournament is much nicer than what Monday offered. Check out the funny clip below.

Perez enters the Masters with 150/1 odds to win.