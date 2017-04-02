Extra Spin

WATCH: Rory McIlroy taunts Jason Day in new Nike commercial

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
4 minutes ago
It's Jason v. Rory in the new Nike Golf Club commercial.
Instagram/@nikegolf

When you've got two former world number ones in the same foursome, there's going to be some stiff competition. Also, pranks.

Nike Golf released a new commercial featuring brand ambassadors Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Tiger Woods and Michelle Wie Sunday as part of their Nike Golf Club ad campaign.

The premise? Longest drive gets to drive the cart, as suggested by Day.

If you thought the on-point eye-roll courtesy of Tiger and Wie was good, just wait. Take a look at the full ad below.

Always stay in the driver's seat. #NikeGolfClub

A post shared by Nike Golf (@nikegolf) on

