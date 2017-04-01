Gunshots send golfers running at Arizona course

While guns and the game of golf are both beloved national pastimes in the United States, it's best not to mix the two together. But that's exactly what happened at a new golf course in Arizona this week.

According to a report by fox10phoenix.com, golfers were enjoying a round on Thursday at Victory at Verrado golf course in Buckeye, Arizona, when bullets began popping off around them, forcing them to flee for cover.

Four individuals were arrested by local police who also seized four firearms. It doesn't seem that anything nefarious was going on, however. Apparently, the desert nearby has long been a popular site for target practice. According to the report, the suspects "are facing alleged endangerment and other weapons-related charges."