Extra Spin

Gunshots send golfers running at Arizona course

Kevin Cunningham
Saturday April 1st, 2017
The Victory Course at Verrado Golf Club in Arizona.

While guns and the game of golf are both beloved national pastimes in the United States, it's best not to mix the two together. But that's exactly what happened at a new golf course in Arizona this week.

According to a report by fox10phoenix.com, golfers were enjoying a round on Thursday at Victory at Verrado golf course in Buckeye, Arizona, when bullets began popping off around them, forcing them to flee for cover.

Four individuals were arrested by local police who also seized four firearms. It doesn't seem that anything nefarious was going on, however. Apparently, the desert nearby has long been a popular site for target practice. According to the report, the suspects "are facing alleged endangerment and other weapons-related charges."

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN