Rickie Fowler threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros game on Thursday.

It was a good day for Rickie Fowler in Houston, Texas, Thursday.

The 28-year-old threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros baseball game following his opening round at the Shell Houston Open. Fowler shot a bogey-free 64, his lowest score of the season, to take the first round lead at the final tournament before the Masters.

Friend Jimmy Walker was there for moral support, which Fowler seems to think he needed.

"It was a little embarrassing," Fowler said of his throw. "It was high. Not what I was looking for."

The pitch did come in at 70 miles per hour, which is nothing to shrug about. But after his near perfect golf day, expectations might have been running a little high.

Check out the video of the pitch on MLB.com.