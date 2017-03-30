Extreme makeover: 15 ways to trick out your golf bag!

While golfers love to upgrade clubs, shoes and apparel every season, the golf bag itself tends to be forgotten year after year. If your bag is in need of an update, check out these 15 ways to make your carry gear—and its contents—as cool as everything else in your arsenal.

Let's start with the star of the show: the bag. Retro and throwback styles are all the rage at the moment, so why not make this leather bag from Sun Mountain your new staple? At $600, it's pricey, but you're sure to be the talk of the teebox with this gem.

If a sporty vibe is more your jam, you can't go wrong with Ogio's Grom cart bag with a cool camo print.

And if your golf and partying go hand-in-hand, you need to own the Bag Boy Chiller cart bag—hidden removable insulated cooler bag included!

Okay, now that your bag is sorted, it's time to fill it with some cool stuff. A personal favorite of mine is this gorgeous customizable scorecard holder and yardage book from Bluegrass Fairway. (I actually got this for my husband for his birthday). Classy and fabulous! Buy It Now

If you want your on-course booze to be a bit more discreet, you can camouflage your drinks in this genius Jones bag, which doubles as a ball tote when not being used as an insulated cooler.

Every golfer worth his or her salt should own a good scrubby brush for keeping those grooves clean. The Frogger Golf Brush Pro features bristles and a sharp groove cleaner and attaches easily to your bag.

Next up: the all-important towel. The Players Towel was developed by a professional caddie, and its large design and just-right absorption is favored by Tour players all over the world. Bonus: you can even design your own!

Because divot repair tools are so yesterday, the PitchFix Twister is a fun upgrade to an important essential (and it's available in an array of fun colors). The three retractable prongs are inserted directly into the center of the ball mark for repair. And there's even a magnetic ball marker attached.

If old-school markers are more your style, this Linksoul ball mark might be just your speed. They're handmade, and just look really cool.

When a cluster of dots just won't suffice, you need a stencil from Tin Cup to set your ball apart from the rest. If you can't find one you like from the hundreds of designs available for purchase on the site, good news: you can design your own instead!

A solid golf umbrella is always a good idea, and the GustBuster Pro Series Gold golf umbrella doesn't disappoint. It's appropriately huge, lightweight and strong, and comes in pretty much any color combination you can imagine.

Now that music is becoming more acceptable on the range (and the course too), a Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth speaker is a great addition to any bag. It's light, compact, wireless, and like all Bose speakers, packs an impressive sonic punch.

There is perhaps no more visible way to showcase your golf personality than your headcovers. If you're more of a traditionalist, you'll love the tweeds and tartans on offer from Seamus Golf.

Custom knit headcovers from Jan Craig have an old-school vibe, but the pom pom adds a bit of whimsy.

And no bag is really complete without a big ol' tribute to your favorite animal. Check out Daphne’s headcovers to find one that speaks to you!

