Arnold Palmer rides out with the Wake Forest mascot before the game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Maryland Terrapins at BB&T Field on October 19, 2013

Arnold Palmer's former university plans to honor its most famous alumnus during Masters week.

During Wake Forest's annual "Arnold Palmer Day," fans of the King will gather at the campus's quad center to toast the legendary life of Palmer with his signature drink. This is the sixth annual Arnold Palmer Day; last year the university dished out more than 1,000 20-ounce cans (also called "tall boys") of Arnold Palmers, the lemonade-and-iced-tea drinks distributed by Arizona Beverage Company.

This year, the school expects to surpass that number, as the men's and women's golf teams will be in attendance, plus alumni, faculty and students. The toast to Palmer will take place at noon on Masters Thursday.

Palmer was a standout player at Wake Forest and over the years the university has honored him in numerous ways. He's received the Distinguished Alumni Award (1962), an honorary doctor of laws degree (1970), a spot in the university's athletics hall of fame (1970) and had a residence hall named in his honor (1982). He was also the 2005 commencement speaker and an honorary captain at the 2006 Orange Bowl.

Palmer passed away last September at age 87.