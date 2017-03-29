Snoop Dogg to headline 'Augusta Jam' during Masters week

Snoop Dogg will be live from Augusta next week at the Masters.

The most popular ticket in town next week isn't a week-long badge to the Masters. No, it's a ticket to the coveted "Augusta Jam" with the opportunity to see Snoop Dogg preform live in Augusta, Ga.

On the Wednesday before the opening round of the Masters, Snoop Dogg will take the stage at the Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon. Conveniently located less than two miles away from Augusta National and directly behind the Hooters on Washington Road, Snoop Dogg will entertain the masses.

Will Snoop stick around to catch some golf after the concert? We know Snoop is a big fan of Tiger Woods, but it's unclear if Woods will be teeing it up at the Masters. For Snoop's sake, we hope he plays.

"The sport of golf is garbage without (Tiger)," Snoop said in 2016. "Nobody watches it, the ratings went down — it ain't fly as it used to be. He was the flavor. I mean, he was the seasoning salt. It's just like some shake-and-bake chicken now."

Doors open at 9 p.m and tickets are $150. Be there.