Jon Rahm, Nick Faldo chat on Twitter, agree to duel at Masters Par-3 Contest

Jon Rahm of Spain plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the championship match at the WGC-Match Play.

Life is going pretty well these days for Jon Rahm.

He won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year and took Dustin Johnson to the final hole in their championship match at the WGC-Match Play last week. Now he's charming the masses on social media. On Tuesday, Rahm and the legendary Nick Faldo had a nice back-and-forth on Twitter. But it wasn't your typical Twitter tussle. There were no insults hurled, no one said something they regret. It was just good, clean fun!

Check out the exchange below. It all begins with the classic John/Jon mixup with Rahm's first name and ends with an agreement to square off at the Masters Par-3 Contest. And the way Rahm's season has been going, he very well may win a green jacket of his own next week.

Well it works for John Rahm! https://t.co/vtYQvwZW9G — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) March 28, 2017

It's Jon not John https://t.co/M3jVWm8ewn — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) March 28, 2017

Ha sorry mate ... got my wrong glasses on ! Nice busting last week and the rest looks mighty good too! @JonRahmpga https://t.co/8jSXzN01Vd — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) March 28, 2017

We'll let it slide this time. But next time you have to let me borrow one your green jackets for a week. https://t.co/oeJCgQKKfO — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) March 28, 2017

Ha, now let me think ...not likely! Or lets duel at the Par 3? If you win I'll let you come see my locker!!! #3 @JonRahmpga https://t.co/XAAf6zENwv — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) March 28, 2017

You Sir have a duel on your hands. I'm in! Vamos! https://t.co/m6zq2ZeZC6 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) March 28, 2017