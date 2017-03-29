Extra Spin

Jon Rahm, Nick Faldo chat on Twitter, agree to duel at Masters Par-3 Contest

Life is going pretty well these days for Jon Rahm.

He won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year and took Dustin Johnson to the final hole in their championship match at the WGC-Match Play last week. Now he's charming the masses on social media. On Tuesday, Rahm and the legendary Nick Faldo had a nice back-and-forth on Twitter. But it wasn't your typical Twitter tussle. There were no insults hurled, no one said something they regret. It was just good, clean fun!

Check out the exchange below. It all begins with the classic John/Jon mixup with Rahm's first name and ends with an agreement to square off at the Masters Par-3 Contest. And the way Rahm's season has been going, he very well may win a green jacket of his own next week.

