WATCH: Yet ANOTHER massive gator has surfaced on a golf course

EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Tuesday March 28th, 2017
If you haven't had your fill of massive gators moseying across golf courses or smaller gators eating golfers' balls, then, man, do we have a gator video for you.

This handsome beast was filmed at Osprey Point Golf Course on Kiawah Island, in South Carolina, and posted to Instagram on Monday. There's also another video of the gator strolling across the course with golfers close by. Let's just say they aren't focusing on their tee shots with this fella walking by. Check out the videos below.

On the range this morning at Osprey Point. Not sure what T time he had. #kiawah

A post shared by mayorjuan (@mayorjuan) on

#kiawah #kiawahisland #golf #golfchannel

A post shared by mayorjuan (@mayorjuan) on

