WATCH: Gator eats golfer's ball on Florida course

One gator has had enough of golfers not being able to keep their balls in the fairway.

According to FOX4 in Cape Coral, Fla., Daniel McNamara and his playing partner were at the Long Marsh course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club in Rotonda West, Fla., on Saturday, when they came across an obstacle on the third hole — a hungry gator.

But when McNamara's playing partner's ball landed near the gator on the 3rd hole — hit or thrown? — the gator wasn't happy, and apparently it was hungry, too.

Check out the video below, and be careful next time you shank a shot into the bog!