2 hours ago
Watch out, Phil Mickelson. This money match might put yours to shame.
Former NBA star Charles Barkley told Dan Patrick that when it comes to golf, his friend Michael Jordan has laid some serious cash on the line.
"Why would you play golf if you don't play it for money?" Barkley asked before launching into this great story from an expensive round with His Airness.
"We'd be playing golf with certain people, for a couple hundred dollars a hole, nothing big, and he'd be playing some guy for $100,000," Barkley said of Jordan. "He's like, 'Charles, pick that up.' I'm like, 'This putt is for $200.' He's like, 'Pick that up, Charles, get out of my way, you're in my line.' I'm like, 'How much is that putt for?' He's like, '$300,000.' I said, 'Let me get out of your line.' It was crazy man."